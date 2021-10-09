Arkansas sees over 1,100 new COVID cases, 35 more deaths in latest report

The state reported 1,116 new COVID cases Sunday, along with 35 more deaths as a result of the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the number of new cases is consistent with what the state typically sees throughout the weekend. He encouraged Arkansans to get vaccinated to ensure safety for self and for peers.

"Our numbers continue to remain steady with what we've seen on the weekends. Getting vaccinated is a choice we should all make. It's a choice that could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and it gives us the opportunity to safely enjoy fall festivals and sports," Hutchinson said.

Total cases: 475,001 (+1,116 )

Total deaths: 7,267 ( +35 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,118 (-13)

Fully immunized: 1,279,526 (+3,331)