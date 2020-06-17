Arkansas to allow visitations at nursing homes beginning in July

Gov. Hutchinson announced that visitations at long-term care facilities will begin on July 1 as Arkansas continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 press conference that the state will allow visitations at long-term care facilities beginning on the first of July.

Hutchinson said that the directive will be applicable to nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities within the Department of Human Services.

Only facilities that have completed testing and meet guidance criteria will be allowed to have visitations.

He also that although July 1 is the start date of this directive, if a facility is not prepared they won't be forced to start visitations.

"Outdoor visits are preferred, but indoor visits will be allowed for those residents who cannot be safely moved outside," Hutchinson said.

Visit must be scheduled in advance and there will be a 2 visitors per resident restrictions. All visitors are required to wear masks.

This guidance to allow visitations will also provide residents with the ability to get haircuts and "communal dining."

If coronavirus cases are present at a facility, those facilities will work with the health department and have to close again before reopening visitations.