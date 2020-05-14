As more apps are developed to help with the coronavirus pandemic, questions about privacy arise

One new app knows your location and if others around you are infected.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The city of Memphis has to tread lightly when it comes to gaining access to any apps with citizens' data on it. The consent decree with the city protects you from city officials using this data even during a public health crisis.

With any app you download you typically need to consent to the terms of agreement even if you include your personal information. Consumer protection attorney Kevin Snider explained you need to be careful with any information you share.

"You’ve waived your rights to your privacy by signing up for the app," Snider said.

The only way government officials could get access to any of this information is if they have an agreement with the app. Depending on what the government is using the information for is what you need to question.

"When you start doing that you go down a slippery slope of what I call ‘big brother watch,'" Snider said.

Apps like MContain, which tracks your social distancing habits, are used to help protect your health, but it knows your location and if other users around you have COVID-19. The creator of the app, Shahin Samiei, said there are privacy walls within the app.

“We are not filtering this information to government agencies," Samiei said. "We’re not giving this information to one person or another.”

Snider said the consent decree is in place mainly so city of Memphis officials can't spy on you and use your information for political gain.

"If you’re using it for pandemic tracing purposes is that political is it not? Probably not," Snider said. "But you just don’t know because it’s in the eye of the beholder."