As #ProtectYourFamily goes viral on social media, CDC says these adverse effects from COVID vaccine are rare

Fewer than 7,000 people died after getting the COVID vaccine. The CDC reports you more likely to be struck by lightning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some people are taking to social media to share their rare negative experiences after getting the COVID vaccine.

The CDC said that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for the overwhelming majority of people.

But, if you look up #ProtectYourFamily on social media you'll see dozens of posts from people claiming their loved one was hospitalized or died from the COVID vaccine.

While some of these posts may be true, the CDC said these cases are rare.

The FDA requires all doctors and hospitals to provide reports of bad reactions after someone gets a COVID-19 vaccine, including deaths, even if they're unsure if the vaccine caused that reaction.

So far, the FDA has received fewer than 7,000 reports of deaths after a COVID vaccine. That's out of more than 357 million doses given in the past eight months. That's .0019% of people who got the shot, and according to the CDC, you're more likely to die from a lightning strike.

The CDC also reports 42 people out of 13 million developed blood clots after getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and two people developed blood clots after the Moderna vaccine out of 339 million doses.

The other condition people reported they developed after the COVID vaccine was heart inflammation. The CDC reports about 2,000 people who developed heart inflammation had either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Even though all of these reports came after people got vaccinated, the CDC said it's not certain the COVID vaccine caused these health problems.

The CDC said it is still investigating these cases to fully understand the causes of these rare adverse events.

Estimates show the Delta variant caused nearly 99% of recent #COVID19 cases in the United States. Help protect yourself against Delta & other variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

More about variant proportions in your area: https://t.co/Oymzenmv0N. pic.twitter.com/W7ysPpFhgg — CDC (@CDCgov) August 19, 2021