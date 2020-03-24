Audible has made hundreds of audiobooks free for kids stuck at home

Audible said as long as schools are closed, they're open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Audible has just made hundreds of audiobooks free for kids while they're out of school.

On Monday, Governor Cooper issued an executive order that said North Carolina students in grades K-12 are not expected to return to school until at least May 15.

Audible has an announcement on their website that said as long as schools are closed, they're open.

"For as long as schools are closed, we're open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.

All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet."

The free audiobooks include children's books, teen books and even literary classics.

Some titles include:

-Winnie The Poo

-Wheels on the bus

-Anne of Green Gables

-Moby Dick

Audible said all of the books in these categories are free to all listeners.

Parents can also download Libby, which connects to your library card and allows users to download hundreds of free books. If you don't have a library card, the app will let you sign up for one.