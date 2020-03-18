Automakers shut North American plants over coronavirus fears

DETROIT — Concerns about the spreading coronavirus has forced most of North America's auto plants to close temporarily.
Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said on Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles.
Nissan is closing U.S. factories. In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus.
Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week.
Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Treasury proposes sending $500B in checks to Americans
- US, Canada to temporarily close shared border to nonessential travel, President Trump says
- Life with coronavirus in Michigan: Here's all the actions taken by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- Stocks, oil sink again as recession fears batter markets
- Coronavirus prevents West Michigan man from teaching in China
- Can coronavirus spread on mail? United States Postal service issues statement
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.