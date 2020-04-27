'Back to Business' plan details how to gradually reopen Memphis and Shelby County economy

It’s still unclear when phase one reopening can begin, but it’s likely weeks away.

Monday, for the first time, we learned exactly how Memphis and Shelby County will gradually reopen, even though it's still not known when.

Area mayors unveiled the three phase 'Back to Business' plan, which balances protecting lives and the livelihood of our local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As hard as it is to build consensus, that's exactly what we've done today," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

Mayors said Monday the plan would reopen the economy slowly but safely, even though the exact date is unknown and likely still weeks away.

"Make no mistake, the data will drive any reopening," Mayor Harris said.

The factors of the 'Back to Business' plan include stable or decreased COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period, along with enough ICU beds, tests, and staffing for contact investigations and case monitoring.

In phase one, restaurants can be at 50% capacity but with no communal items, stores at 50% capacity, but workers would be required to wear masks. Gyms, places of worship and libraries could be at 25% capacity and elective surgeries would be allowed.

Hair and nail salons, theaters and auditoriums, sports arenas, bowling alleys, arcades, and indoor climbing spaces would remain closed in phase one.

"A phased approach, informed by data and constantly monitored and adjusted, will be used to get us safely back to business," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

The reopening plan Monday came the same day of the largest day to day increase in new Shelby County COVID-19 cases (187) which those that at the health department said shouldn't be overly alarming.

"It's a reflection not only of expanded testing but very targeted testing in areas where we knew we had clusters in transmission," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

In the Memphis/Shelby County 'Back to Business' plan, theaters, auditoriums and sports arenas wouldn't open until the data allows for the phase three reopening, which could take several months.