Baptist Memorial Health Care to take part in new COVID-19 clinical trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care is one of the first health care organizations in the country to participate in a new COVID-19 clinical trial with INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the immune system’s ability to fight disease.

Baptist Clinical Research Institute is leading Baptist’s participation in the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial, which is evaluating the effectiveness of Quellor, a medication designed to potentially prevent the progression of pulmonary complications and inflammation from COVID-19.

“Quellor is designed for patients who are at a higher risk of experiencing more severe symptoms from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Wright, pulmonologist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis. “We’re hopeful that this treatment will prevent the progression of acute symptoms while helping us care for some of our most vulnerable COVID-19 patients.”

The treatment consists of one to two doses through injections, depending on the patient’s condition after the first dose.

To qualify for the trial, patients must have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, be 60 years old or older and have preexisting conditions, including hypertension and diabetes. For more information, visit www.baptistonline.org/services/research/baptist-clinical-research-institute.

The Baptist Clinical Research Institute, formerly known as the Baptist Clinical Research Center, opened in 1989. It conducts inpatient and outpatient Phase 1 through 4 clinical trials to assist in the development of medical care for patients.