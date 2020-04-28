Baptist Memorial Healthcare helps patients connect with loved ones

The company is using technology to keep patients, families, and staff connected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hardest effects of the coronavirus is that it separates those who have tested positive from their friends and family. That separation can be extremely challenging.

That's why Baptist Memorial Healthcare is stepping up their technology.

In these days, technology is our friend. No one knows that more than our healthcare workers on the front lines.

"In unprecedented times, we're having to come up with unprecedented ideas on how we can continue to keep the patient and family at the center of all that we do," said Beverly Jordan, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Vice President and Chief information and Transformation Officer.

With visitation restricted and efforts to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure, Baptist Memorial came up with a solution to keep patients connected with their family and friends, by revving up the technology.

"We have a compilation of Apple devices commonly known as an iPad. Also, we have android or Samsung devices, so you can use either one of them," said Jordan.

They have also developed a stationary device room.

"The person at the nursing station or in the physician workstation can actually just launch into that patient room and have a video chat with that patient," said Jordan.

For patients, connection through a device could be the connection of a lifetime.

"The other night was a patient that's nearing their end of life. The family, they could not get there. As the nurse went in and out of the patient room, she took the device with her and was able to connect with the family member throughout the night. Then, at the time when the patient passed away, they were not alone," said Jordan.

Patients are never out of sight and never out of mind.

"It's comforting. It's reassuring. We're all experiencing emotions that we never experienced before. Our job in healthcare is always to anticipate the needs of those we serve," said Jordan.

Having more technology has also helped patients get more access to hospital chaplains.

If you want to get involved and help keep patients connected with loved ones, you can visit bmhgiving.org.