Baptist Memorial Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be given in the Mid-South Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital has announced its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline for the Mid-South.

According to a Baptist spokesperson, four hospitals in the Baptist system will receive the vaccine this week.

The first to receive the vaccine will be NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Monday. Employee vaccinations will begin Monday afternoon. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday morning, the first vaccine shipment had arrived in the state.

Baptist DeSoto in Southaven will receive the new COVID vaccine Tuesday.