Baptist Memorial Hospital says it is taking every precaution while treating patient with coronavirus

Workers are wearing protective clothing and masks to protect themselves.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Stephen Threlkeld at Baptist Memorial Hospital said the Shelby County person with coronavirus is in good condition. Coronavirus testing is still happening at the state lab in Nashville, but Threlkeld expects to see testing happening in Memphis soon.

Threlkeld could not say which state the patient recently traveled to, but their case is being “properly managed” in a “negative pressure" room where the air is contained.

“With the flu, you’re talking about larger droplets and neither of these infections has been shown to transmit in less than about three to six feet," Threlkeld said. "So, they don’t spread across the room. So, why are we in negative pressure? Because we are still learning about the virus that causes Covid-19.”

Nurses and doctors caring for the patient are wearing face masks and protective coats as a precaution. Threlkeld said it is still not effective for the general public to wear face masks, but it is important to frequently wash hands and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing and coughing.