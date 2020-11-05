x
coronavirus

Barbers & stylists to snip again in Mississippi as virus rules loosen

Gov. Reeves says hair salons, barbershops and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen Monday.
Credit: AP
Town and Country Barber Shop and Salon owner Ron Brown colors his wife Marti's hair inside of their shop located at 125 North Market Street, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. Barber shops and salons across Tennessee will be reopening Wednesday, with strict regulations in order to maintain social distancing practices put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

JACKSON, Miss — Some Mississippians will be able to take that inch of hair off beginning Monday thanks to a further rollback of coronavirus restrictions.

Still, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state even as some protest that Gov. Tate Reeves hasn't done enough to loosen up.

The Republican Reeves says hair salons, barbershops and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen Monday.

The moves come as Mississippi officials on Sunday reported nine new deaths and 123 new cases. That pushed the total number of cases above 9,500 and the total number of deaths to 430.

Find the order with the requirements HERE.

