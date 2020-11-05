Barbers & stylists to snip again in Mississippi as virus rules loosen

Gov. Reeves says hair salons, barbershops and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen Monday.

JACKSON, Miss — Some Mississippians will be able to take that inch of hair off beginning Monday thanks to a further rollback of coronavirus restrictions.

Still, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state even as some protest that Gov. Tate Reeves hasn't done enough to loosen up.

