Barbershops, tattoo parlors in Arkansas to reopen May 6th with restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday during a press conference, barbershops and salons will be open for business on Wednesday, May 6.
This announcement for re-openings includes barbershops, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spas.
Hutchinson said the hair salons and other services will open "just in time for Mother's Day."
He also noted that people who work in these professions can still receive the pandemic unemployment assistance, but if they refuse to go back to work after their business opens they won't be eligible for benefits.
Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:
- Ten or fewer people in facility
- Larger facilities, no more than 30% of stations in operation.
- No walk-in appointments
- Clients should wait outside or in cars until ready
- Time set between appointments for cleaning
- 6-foot distance between clients during appointments, in wait area.
- Client names, contact information recorded
- Vulnerable populations should consider staying home
- Face coverings required for staff. Clients must also wear as services permit
- Gloves should be worn
- Hands must be washed before and after services
- Screening of staff and clients
- Postpone services if any symptoms, even if attributed to allergies
- Thorough cleaning + disinfection
- Schools not included
