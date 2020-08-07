x
Here are all the businesses that should close July 8 at midnight according to Health Directive No. 8

Bars, "Limited Service Restaurants" and Clubs have to close at midnight on Wednesday, July 8. Here's a list of business in that category.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department's Health Order and Directive No. 8— that goes into effect at midnight on July 8th—says that all bars and "Limited Service Restaurants" must close. A Limited Service Restaurant is defined as any restaurant that makes more than 50% of its revenue from alcohol sales. 

All restaurants that make less than 50% of their revenue from alcohol sales can remain open as long as they close by 10pm and as long as everyone except for employees are out of the building by 10:30pm. 

Here is a list of restaurants in Memphis that fit the description of Limited Service Restaurants under Health Directive No. 8:
  • ALCHEMY
  • Blind Bear
  • Brewskis Sports Bar & Grill
  • Brookhaven Pub & Grill 
  • Cheers of Millington 
  • CLASSIC HITZ CLASSIC SOULZ 
  • Clicks Billiards 
  • Crosstown Arts 
  • Dan Mcguinness Pub 
  • Dru's Place 
  • Flying Saucer 
  • Draught Emporium 
  • Fox & Hound 
  • Hadley's Pub 
  • Hammer & Ale 
  • Havana Mix Cigars 
  • indulge lounge 
  • knifebird
  • Love 
  • MAX'S SPORTS BAR 
  • Memphis Sports Pub 
  • Mollie Fontaine Lounge 
  • MURPHY'S 
  • My Spot 
  • NEWBY'S 
  • Rec Room 
  • ROBERT ALAN COLETTA SOLE MBR
  • RUMBA ROOM
  • SILLY GOOSE
  • Stage 64 Lounge 
  • Statuz Bar & Grille 
  • T.J. Mulligan's - Cordova
  • TJ Mulligan's - Kirby
  • TJ Mulligan's - HWY 64
  • Tavern 018 
  • The Blue Monkey Midtown 
  • The Bluff 
  • The Flying Saucer 
  • The Hi Tone Cafe 
  • THE POCKET
  • The Pumping Station  
  • TRUTH NIGHT BAR 
  • Whiskey Dicks 
  • WKND 
  • Zebra Lounge

