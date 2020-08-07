MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department's Health Order and Directive No. 8— that goes into effect at midnight on July 8th—says that all bars and "Limited Service Restaurants" must close. A Limited Service Restaurant is defined as any restaurant that makes more than 50% of its revenue from alcohol sales.
All restaurants that make less than 50% of their revenue from alcohol sales can remain open as long as they close by 10pm and as long as everyone except for employees are out of the building by 10:30pm.
Here is a list of restaurants in Memphis that fit the description of Limited Service Restaurants under Health Directive No. 8:
- ALCHEMY
- Blind Bear
- Brewskis Sports Bar & Grill
- Brookhaven Pub & Grill
- Cheers of Millington
- CLASSIC HITZ CLASSIC SOULZ
- Clicks Billiards
- Crosstown Arts
- Dan Mcguinness Pub
- Dru's Place
- Flying Saucer
- Draught Emporium
- Fox & Hound
- Hadley's Pub
- Hammer & Ale
- Havana Mix Cigars
- indulge lounge
- knifebird
- Love
- MAX'S SPORTS BAR
- Memphis Sports Pub
- Mollie Fontaine Lounge
- MURPHY'S
- My Spot
- NEWBY'S
- Rec Room
- ROBERT ALAN COLETTA SOLE MBR
- RUMBA ROOM
- SILLY GOOSE
- Stage 64 Lounge
- Statuz Bar & Grille
- T.J. Mulligan's - Cordova
- TJ Mulligan's - Kirby
- TJ Mulligan's - HWY 64
- Tavern 018
- The Blue Monkey Midtown
- The Bluff
- The Flying Saucer
- The Hi Tone Cafe
- THE POCKET
- The Pumping Station
- TRUTH NIGHT BAR
- Whiskey Dicks
- WKND
- Zebra Lounge
