Bars, "Limited Service Restaurants" and Clubs have to close at midnight on Wednesday, July 8. Here's a list of business in that category.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department's Health Order and Directive No. 8— that goes into effect at midnight on July 8th—says that all bars and "Limited Service Restaurants" must close. A Limited Service Restaurant is defined as any restaurant that makes more than 50% of its revenue from alcohol sales.

All restaurants that make less than 50% of their revenue from alcohol sales can remain open as long as they close by 10pm and as long as everyone except for employees are out of the building by 10:30pm.

Here is a list of restaurants in Memphis that fit the description of Limited Service Restaurants under Health Directive No. 8:

