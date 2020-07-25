Bars, restaurants in Memphis face ever-changing rules regarding COVID-19

Shelby County Health Department issues yet another new directive

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Thursday’s Ransom Note: restaurant safety.

It's been one of the hardest things to accept from these times we're in. Restaurants we know and love are also known to be risky places for catching the virus, especially when drinking is involved.

Earlier this month, all bars were shut down, even if they served food and restaurants were told to close at 10. But a new directive from the health department which goes into effect at midnight Sunday says restaurants might be shut down too if they can't provide proof more than 50% of their sales comes from food, not booze. This means Beale Street establishments, which have been exempt from the rule, may no longer be. Restaurants can no longer have any bar seating.

It's good that the city is at least trying to make it easier for restaurants to expand their seating outside onto parking lots and sidewalks. But for a city that loves to dine out, we just hope our favorite places survive these trying times.