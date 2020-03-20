x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Bartlett’s mayor declares state of emergency; closes restaurant/bar dining rooms

The order is effective midnight March 20, 2020.

At 3:00 P.M., Mayor A. Keith McDonald signed a declaration to issue a state of emergency for the City of Bartlett, Tennessee to go into effect at a midnight tonight, March 20, 2020.

Since the City has activated its emergency plan, the City has taken every precaution to help to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mayor McDonald also signed a proclamation requiring all restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms to the public and perform only take-out, curb side, drive-through or delivery services.

Post by bartletttennessee.
Credit: City of Bartlett
Credit: City of Bartlett
Credit: City of Bartlett
Credit: City of Bartlett

RELATED: Shelby County Mayor issues executive order halting in-site dining at restaurants/bars, closing gyms

RELATED: Collierville mayor declares state of emergency; closing indoor seating at restaurants/bars, gyms, and theater

RELATED: Germantown mayor declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

RELATED: Memphis mayor declares civil state of emergency; orders restaurants to move to take-out/delivery, and bars & gyms to close