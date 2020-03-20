Bartlett’s mayor declares state of emergency; closes restaurant/bar dining rooms

At 3:00 P.M., Mayor A. Keith McDonald signed a declaration to issue a state of emergency for the City of Bartlett, Tennessee to go into effect at a midnight tonight, March 20, 2020.
Since the City has activated its emergency plan, the City has taken every precaution to help to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mayor McDonald also signed a proclamation requiring all restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms to the public and perform only take-out, curb side, drive-through or delivery services.
