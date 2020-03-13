Be prepared for changes at Memphis International Airport if you are traveling for Spring Break

The changes are being made amid concerns over coronavirus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amid concerns about COVID-19, changes are being made at Memphis International Airport. This comes as some folks head out for Spring Break.

The following information comes from airport officials:

Like many other airports around the nation, Memphis International Airport (MEM) is experiencing a reduction in passenger traffic this week as concerns about the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) have increased. While specific numbers are not yet available, MEM expects that passenger numbers will be significantly below previous projections for Spring Break. As a result, the airport and its partners have taken some additional steps and are sharing the following information:

C Checkpoint Temporarily Closed

Beginning Friday, March 13 all checkpoint operations will take place through the B checkpoint, which has the largest capacity and the most lanes. TSA has indicated that this is best allocation of their resources and most efficient way of managing checkpoint operations. The C checkpoint will be available for reactivation if necessary.

Maggie O’Shea’s, Moe’s to Temporarily Close

Due to the downturn in travel, Maggie O'Shea's (B Ticketing Lobby) and Moe's (C Concourse) restaurants will be temporarily closed. These locations will resume operations in the future.

Airlines Remain Operational at MEM

Despite the passenger downturn, airlines continue to operate at MEM, with no reported cancellations due to COVID-19. Passengers should contact their airline directly about any changes and developments to their schedule. Airlines rather than the airport handle all aspects of ticketing and scheduling. Airline contact information can be found at https://flymemphis.com/airlines-at-mem.

MEM maintaining increased cleaning and sanitation efforts

MEM continues to monitor the ongoing developments with COVID-19 (coronavirus). The airport is currently under normal operations and we continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Shelby County Health Department. MEM has increased its cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas, including the gate areas, and the airport’s restaurant vendors have taken additional cleaning and sanitation steps as well. Passengers can get more information about prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html. The CDC also has additional information for travelers at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html. The Health Department has also launched a hotline number: 901-692-7523, for specific questions, requests for technical assistance, and requests for speakers at community meetings and events.

Coronavirus in Context:

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

WHO officials said March 9 that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of disease.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.