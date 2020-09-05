Our beloved Beale Street won't be like we remember

With the reopening of Beale Street in Downtown Memphis, it was announced that there were to be several rules put in place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street is now open, but you won’t be able to enjoy the iconic street as normal due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s no live music and a list of other restrictions you’ll encounter. So far it's leaving the street eerily desolate. If you venture on Beale Street the first thing you’ll notice are metal barriers keeping you on the sidewalk. One manager says although the bar is open, there aren't many patrons inside.

“This is another day working on an empty Beale Street,” said Jock Marx, the regional manager of Tin Roof.

Things are normally crowded on a Friday night, but instead it's an empty bar.

“I don’t think we’re going to have much business," said Marx. "Then we’re shut at 10 o’clock. So then there, like, I’m not going to make enough money."

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced Beale Street's reopening Thursday saying it will remain closed as an entertainment district. Rules include no gatherings of 10 or more. Pedestrians are only allowed to walk on sidewalks. That stipulation left customer Daulton Cothran shaking his head.

"We were like what's the difference with walking in the middle of the street than walking on the sidewalk when it's barricaded off," said Cothran.

New rules for businesses are no serving drinks from the exterior or allowing to-go drinks. Also live music, DJs, or outdoor music is not permitted. Marx says he understands stipulations are fluid, but is worried about his employees.

“A lot of these people came out and worked and they may have jeopardized some of their benefits by doing that and their safety and their time with their family," said Marx.