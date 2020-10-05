A Mother's Day to remember

Memphis senior care facility has parade so that families can show their loved ones how much they care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mother's Day is a special time where we get to celebrate and spoil our loved ones even more than normal.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, residents at nursing homes and care facilities are having to spend their days with no visitors from family or friends.

For such a special occasion, Belmont Village Senior Living community wanted to do something for the residents so they know that they are not forgotten.

So the community created a Facebook event to let families know about this very unique and wonderful way to bring smiles to the residents.

If you had confirmed with them before Saturday, families of the residents were allowed to decorate their cars, create signs with loving messages, and even bring a gift or flowers for the staff to deliver.

The residents were brought out and we greeted with a long line of cars that would honk, wave, and yell how much they are loved and appreciated.

There was a table at the entrance where families could drop off presents and flowers that would be given to the resident by the community staff.

Some cars were allowed to drive around a couple of times so they can see their loved one.