Big changes for MATA service amid COVID-19 outbreak

To keep to social distancing guidelines, fewer people will be allowed on each bus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s big, bright, a hybrid, and it holds 10 people.

It could hold 30 more, but social distancing means MATA keeps the passengers lean on buses.

“We have taken some extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of our bus operators and the public, says MATA’s Chief Executive Officer GARY Rosenfeld.

In less than five days, they have limited seating, they no longer charge fares, and passengers board from the back of the bus. There are some in Memphis who don’t like any mention of the term “back of the bus.”

Rosenfeld knows it.

“We have to balance safety with convenience,” he says.

Keeping bus drivers and mechanics Coronavirus free keeps the system running, Rosenfeld says.

“If we don’t have bus drivers and mechanics, we can’t operate buses. It’s important we take steps at the appropriate time to make changes to protect the key individuals that are crucial to us being able to operate at all.”

(MATA NEWS RELEASE) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) today announced that effective Monday, March 30 until further notice, MATA will only operate service on a Sunday schedule DAILY along with some additional service for providing connections to essential services. This reduced service is in response to the number of businesses that can currently operate per Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and the Shelby County Health Department Civil Emergency Proclamations and Executive Orders. As a reminder, fare is free on all MATA service vehicles until Thursday, April 30.

BUS SCHEDULE ROUTES THAT WILL BE IN SERVICE

2 Madison

4 Walker

8 Chelsea

11 Frayser Raleigh

26 Hickory Hill

36 Hacks Cross

39 S Third

40 Wolfchase

42 Crosstown

50 Poplar

52 Jackson

53 Summer

56 Lamar

57 Park

64 Airport Shuttle

BUS ROUTES IN SERVICE TO PROVIDE CONNECTIONS TO ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Route 34 Walnut Grove will operate seven days per week as it normally operates Monday-Friday.

Route 500 The Groove Shuttle will operate Monday-Friday as normally scheduled to serve the Memphis Medical District area.

TROLLEY SERVICE

The Main Street Rail Line will operate from 6:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m.-6:10 p.m. on Sunday (operating every 20 minutes). The Riverfront Line will operate from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday (operating every 40 minutes). The Madison Line will operate 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday-Saturday (operating every 30 minutes).

MATAPLUS SERVICE

The MATAplus paratransit service will be available from 4:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week. Until further notice, MATAplus will only transport paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations (including hospitals, dialysis, doctor appointments, and pharmacies), and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk