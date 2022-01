Students will need to work on AMI days 3-4 and food service will provide meals at each campus from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The Blytheville School District will take AMI (alternate methods of instruction) days on Wednesday and Thursday due to a rise in COVID cases and a lack of substitutes to cover classes.

In a post on the school district's Facebook page, the district said students will need to work on AMI days 3-4 and food service will provide meals at each campus from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on meal pickup times, click here to visit the district's Facebook page.