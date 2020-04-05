Breakfast-serving restaurants among the first to reopen under Shelby County's phase one

Phase one in Shelby County allows restaurants, retailers, public buildings, gyms and churches to reopen under restrictive guidelines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in more than a month and half, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants within Shelby County are allowed to reopen but the dine-in experience will look and feel a lot different.

One of the primary restrictions; restaurants are required to keep capacity to 50%.

Restaurants are also guided to follow social distance by spacing tables six feet apart. Each table is also allowed no more than six people.

Staks Pancakes opened both its East Memphis and Germantown locations on Monday morning. Inside, booths were marked off to maintain distancing.

Other rules include encouraging the employees that interact with customers to wear masks. Hand sanitizer should be readily available and signs should be posted at the entrance of the restaurant listing the changes and precautions being made there.

At Staks front door, the plan of how it was prepared to follow the county's guideline was detailed over nine pages.

Other guidelines for restaurants include maintaining social distancing in wait areas and live music and bar access should still be prohibited.

Changes should also be made at the dining table to prevent the use of sharing condiments and the use of either disposable menus or laminated ones that can be cleaned.