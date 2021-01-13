Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 1,942 new cases & 31 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,942 new cases & 31 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,942 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, for a total of 243,899 cases and 5,315 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 16,475 cases and 161 deaths in the county.