Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 691 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
691 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 691 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 74,508 cases and 1,036 deaths in the state.
There have been 65,674 recoveries in the county.
------------------------------------------------
1,227 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi
9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,227 new cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 240,309 cases and 5,186 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 16,358 cases and 155 deaths in the county.