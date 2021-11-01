x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 691 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

691 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 691 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 74,508 cases and 1,036 deaths in the state.

There have been 65,674 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

------------------------------------------------

1,227 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,227 new cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 240,309 cases and 5,186 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 16,358 cases and 155 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

