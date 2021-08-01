x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 898 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County; now past 1,000 deaths in county

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

898 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County; now past 1,000 deaths in county

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 898 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 72,626 cases and 1,003 deaths in the county.

There have been 64,646 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

Related Articles