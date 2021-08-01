Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 898 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County; now past 1,000 deaths in county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
898 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County; now past 1,000 deaths in county
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 898 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 72,626 cases and 1,003 deaths in the county.
There have been 64,646 recoveries.