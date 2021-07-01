Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 3,255 new cases & 48 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
3,255 new cases & 48 new deaths in Mississippi
11:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, for a total of 231,490 cases and 5,061 deaths in the state.
613 new cases & 31 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 613 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, for a total of 71,728 cases and 984 deaths in the state.
There have been 63,985 recoveries.