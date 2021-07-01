x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 3,255 new cases & 48 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

3,255 new cases & 48 new deaths in Mississippi

11:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths, for a total of 231,490 cases and 5,061 deaths in the state.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE. 

----------------------------------------------

613 new cases & 31 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 613 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, for a total of 71,728 cases and 984 deaths in the state.

There have been 63,985 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

