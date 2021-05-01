x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 390 new cases & 20 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

390 new cases & 20 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 390 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths, for a total of 70,532 cases and 945 deaths in the county.

There have been 62,435 recoveries in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

-------------------------------------------------

1,767 new cases & 91 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases and 91 new deaths, for a total of 210,032 cases and 4,719 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 15,363 cases and 145 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

Related Articles