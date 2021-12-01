Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 508 new cases/10 new deaths in Shelby County, 1,648 new cases/98 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

508 new cases & 10 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 508 new cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 75,016 cases and 1,046 deaths in the county.

There have been 66,000 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, January 12, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/doraDqvDhO — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 12, 2021

----------------------------------------------

1,648 new cases & 98 new deaths in Mississippi

9:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and 98 new deaths, for a total of 241,957 cases and 5,284 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 16,475 cases and 161 deaths in the county.