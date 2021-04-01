Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 1,616 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
1,616 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi
10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 223,677 cases and 4,884 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 15,263 cases and 141 deaths in the county.
344 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 344 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 70,142 cases and 925 deaths in the county.
There have been 62,120 recoveries in the county.