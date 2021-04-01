x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 1,616 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

1,616 new cases & 13 new deaths in Mississippi

10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,616 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 223,677 cases and 4,884 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 15,263 cases and 141 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

344 new cases & 11 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 344 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 70,142 cases and 925 deaths in the county.

There have been 62,120 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

