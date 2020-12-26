Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 619 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 64,013 cases and 839 deaths in the county.

There has been 56,561 recoveries.

Currently 803,193 have been tested in Shelby County.

NOTE: Due to the explosion in Nashville, there has been a data outage. Updated data will be added to the Sunday update.



Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, December 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/syAPtGD0JH — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 26, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 845 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 205,023 cases and 4,565 death in the state of Mississippi.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 13,932 COVID-19 cases.

Today MSDH is reporting 845 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 239 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 205,023, with 4,565 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/5B9XDLJvXB — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 26, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 9,230 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 555,727 cases and 6,436 deaths in the state.

There has been 469,686 recoveries and 2,875 hospitalizations.

Currently 5,457,439 have been tested in the state of Tennessee.