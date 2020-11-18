Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 192 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

192 new cases & 4 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 192 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 43,833 cases and 617 deaths in the county.

There have been 39,121 recoveries in the county.

1,593 new cases & 20 new deaths in Mississippi

8:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,593 new cases and 20 new deaths, for a total of 137,396 cases and 3,601 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 132 new cases, a total of 9,117 cases and 92 deaths in the county.