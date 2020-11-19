Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force briefing
12:00 p.m. - Watch HERE.
---------------------------------------------
389 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 389 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 44,222 cases and 624 deaths in the county.
There have been 39,438 recoveries in the county.
--------------------------------------------
1,395 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi
9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,395 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 138,791 cases and 3,619 deaths.
Desoto County has a total of 9,232 cases and 93 deaths in the county.