Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 284 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 37,764 cases and 573 deaths in the county.

There have been 34,273 recoveries.

Currently 259,488 have been tested in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 260,672 cases and 3,353 deaths in the state.

There are currently 1,399 hospitalizations, 231,887 recoveries and 3,657,005 have been tested in Tennessee.

Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE. 

11:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 824 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 120,160 cases and 3,334 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 7,422 cases Saturday.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE. 

