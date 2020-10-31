Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 284 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 37,764 cases and 573 deaths in the county.
There have been 34,273 recoveries.
Currently 259,488 have been tested in Shelby County.
2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 260,672 cases and 3,353 deaths in the state.
There are currently 1,399 hospitalizations, 231,887 recoveries and 3,657,005 have been tested in Tennessee.
11:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 824 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 120,160 cases and 3,334 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 7,422 cases Saturday.