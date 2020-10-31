Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 284 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 37,764 cases and 573 deaths in the county.

There have been 34,273 recoveries.

Currently 259,488 have been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, October 31, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/4IplFEkxPo — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) October 31, 2020

2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,184 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total of 260,672 cases and 3,353 deaths in the state.

There are currently 1,399 hospitalizations, 231,887 recoveries and 3,657,005 have been tested in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 260,672 as of October 31, 2020 including 3,353 deaths, 1,399 current hospitalizations and 231,887 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 11.85% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/yJHJgAVdF3 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 31, 2020

11:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 824 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 120,160 cases and 3,334 deaths in the state.