Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 109 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 37,873 cases and 573 deaths Sunday.
There have been 34,510 recoveries.
Currently 555,326 have been tested in Shelby County.
2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 754 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 261,426 cases and 3,353 deaths in the state.
There has been a total of 1,296 hospitalizations and 233,175 recoveries.
So far 3,668,310 have been tested in the state.
9:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 340 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 120,500 cases and 3,349 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 7,552 cases