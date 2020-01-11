x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 109 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 37,873 cases and 573 deaths Sunday.

There have been 34,510 recoveries.

Currently 555,326 have been tested in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.  

2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 754 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 261,426 cases and 3,353 deaths in the state.

There has been a total of 1,296 hospitalizations and 233,175 recoveries.

So far 3,668,310 have been tested in the state.

Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE.  

9:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 340 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 120,500 cases and 3,349 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 7,552 cases

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.  

