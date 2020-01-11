Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 109 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 37,873 cases and 573 deaths Sunday.

There have been 34,510 recoveries.

Currently 555,326 have been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, November 1, 2020.



— Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 1, 2020

2:00 p.m. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 754 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 261,426 cases and 3,353 deaths in the state.

There has been a total of 1,296 hospitalizations and 233,175 recoveries.

So far 3,668,310 have been tested in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 261,426 as of November 1, 2020 including 3,353 deaths, 1,296 current hospitalizations and 233,175 recovered. Percent positive for today is 6.71%. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 1, 2020

9:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 340 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 120,500 cases and 3,349 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 7,552 cases