Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 541 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths for a total of 50,470 cases and 696 deaths on Saturday.

There has been 46,323 recoveries.

So far 686,295 have been tested in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,914 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths for a total of 397,522 cases and 4,905 deaths in the state.

Currently, 2,465 are hospitalized, 357,347 have recovered and 4,641,511 have been tested in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 397,522 as of December 5, 2020 including 4,905 deaths, 2,465 current hospitalizations and 357,347 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 18.73% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/WinGuUV5LU — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 5, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports a total of 1,942 COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reports a total 10,942 cases in their county.