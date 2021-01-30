Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
501 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 501 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 82,428 cases and 1,254 deaths in the county.
There has been 77,021 recoveries reported.
As of Saturday, 946,303 have been tested in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
1,528 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,528 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths for a total of 274,190 cases and 6,018 deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilities report 184 ongoing outbreaks in the state.
Authorities report 222,812 recoveries.
Health officials in DeSoto County report a total of 18,239 COVID-19 cases.
The state of Mississippi report shows that 2,153,200 have been tested for COVID-19.