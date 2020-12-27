Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 643 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 65,408 cases and 841 deaths in Shelby County.

There has been 57,706 recoveries.

As of Sunday, 813,638 have been tested in the county.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,365 new COVID cases and 41 new deaths for a total of 206,388 cases and 4,606 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 14,005 COVID-19 cases.

Authorities also report an outbreak of 235 at long-term care facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,188 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths for a total of 564,080 cases and 6,512 deaths in the state.

Currently there has been 480,277 recoveries and 2,813 hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, 5,96,114 have been tested in Tennessee.