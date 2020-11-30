x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 283 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

283 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 283 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 48,105 cases and 661 deaths in the county.

There have been 43,996 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Department of Health HERE.

    

