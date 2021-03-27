Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
106 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 106 new COVID-19 and 2 new deaths for a total of 90,840 cases and 1,560 deaths in the county.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 210 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 304,420 cases and 7,000 deaths in the state.
There has been 2 new cases and no new deaths reported in long-term care facilities.
Currently 290,537 have recovered and 243 have been hospitalized.
De Soto County health officials report a total of 20,449 cases and 246 deaths.
