Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

106 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 106 new COVID-19 and 2 new deaths for a total of 90,840 cases and 1,560 deaths in the county.

To find out more information from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, March 27, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/bJVqniuzgm — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 27, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 210 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 304,420 cases and 7,000 deaths in the state.

There has been 2 new cases and no new deaths reported in long-term care facilities.

Currently 290,537 have recovered and 243 have been hospitalized.

De Soto County health officials report a total of 20,449 cases and 246 deaths.