Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 2,074 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths reported in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

2,074 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths reported in Mississippi

8:45 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,074 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths for a total of 268,672 cases and 5,917 deaths in the state.

Health officials in DeSoto County report a total of 18,020 cases; 198 deaths.