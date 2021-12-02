Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 213 new cases & 18 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
213 new cases & 18 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 213 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total 85,807 cases and 1,424 deaths in the county.
There have been 81,562 recoveries in the county.
-------------------------------------------
984 new cases & 39 new deaths in Mississippi
8:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 984 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths, for a total of 285,648 cases and 6,429 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,045 cases and 222 deaths in the county.