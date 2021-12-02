Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 213 new cases & 18 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

213 new cases & 18 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 213 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total 85,807 cases and 1,424 deaths in the county.

There have been 81,562 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, February 12, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/CW3JhRUo3s — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 12, 2021

984 new cases & 39 new deaths in Mississippi

8:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 984 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths, for a total of 285,648 cases and 6,429 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,045 cases and 222 deaths in the county.