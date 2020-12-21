Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 1,167 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
1,167 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi
9:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 195,500 cases and 4,411 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 13,165 cases and 128 deaths in the county.