Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
180 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 180 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new deaths, for a total of 86,250 cases and 1,440 deaths in the county.
There have been 82,147 recoveries in Shelby County.
1,093 new cases 7 2 new deaths in Mississippi
9:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 287,436 cases and 6,462 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,176 cases and 226 deaths in the county.