Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

180 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 180 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new deaths, for a total of 86,250 cases and 1,440 deaths in the county.

There have been 82,147 recoveries in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, February 14, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/crhE77tmRf — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 14, 2021

----------------------------------------------------

1,093 new cases 7 2 new deaths in Mississippi

9:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 287,436 cases and 6,462 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,176 cases and 226 deaths in the county.