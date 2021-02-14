x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

180 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 180 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new deaths, for a total of 86,250 cases and 1,440 deaths in the county.

There have been 82,147 recoveries in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

----------------------------------------------------

1,093 new cases 7 2 new deaths in Mississippi

9:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 287,436 cases and 6,462 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,176 cases and 226 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

