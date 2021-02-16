x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: MATA says 2 more employees tested positive for COVID-19

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

MATA says 2 more employees tested positive for COVID-19

11:15 a.m. - MATA said Tuesday two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 146 employees since March.

You can see the full list HERE.

--------------------------------------------

116 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 116 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 86,522 cases and 1,441 deaths in the county.

There have been 82,477 recoveries in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

-------------------------------------------

734 new cases & 37 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 734 new cases and 37 new deaths, for a total of 288,714 cases and 6,501 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,273 cases and 226 deaths.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

