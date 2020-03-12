Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South; 2,168 new cases & 28 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
2,168 new cases & 28 new deaths in Mississippi
8:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,168 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths, for a total of 159,036 cases and 3,879 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 10,708 cases and 104 deaths in the county.