Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 371 new cases and 12 new deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

371 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 371 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 66,084 cases and 861 deaths in the state.

There have been 58,445 recoveries in the county.

1,943 new cases & 85 new deaths in Mississippi

9:44 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 new deaths, for a total of 210,032 cases and 4,719 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 14,287 cases and 135 deaths in the county.