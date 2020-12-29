x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: Shelby County reports 371 new cases and 12 new deaths

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: Local 24
This graph shows the number of new COVID-19 cases in Memphis and Shelby County each day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

371 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 371 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 66,084 cases and 861 deaths in the state.

There have been 58,445 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

--------------------------------------------

1,943 new cases & 85 new deaths in Mississippi

9:44 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,943 new COVID-19 cases and 85 new deaths, for a total of 210,032 cases and 4,719 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 14,287 cases and 135 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.