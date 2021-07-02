Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
319 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County
12:00 p.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 319 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 84,798 cases and 1,378 deaths in the county.
20,749 people in Shelby County have received two does of a COVID-19 vaccine.
------------------
900 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi
12:00 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 900 new COVID-19 cases & 3 new deaths, for a total of 281,678 cases and 6,269 deaths.
Desoto County has a total of 18,783 cases and 217 deaths in the county.