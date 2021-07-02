x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

319 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

12:00 p.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 319 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 84,798 cases and 1,378 deaths in the county.

20,749 people in Shelby County have received two does of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

------------------

900 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

12:00 p.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 900 new COVID-19 cases & 3 new deaths, for a total of 281,678 cases and 6,269 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 18,783 cases and 217 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

