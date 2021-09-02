Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 158 new cases & 8 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

158 new cases & 8 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 158 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 85,234 cases and 1,387 deaths in the county.

There have been 80,580 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/dQv1XEfEAU — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 9, 2021

656 new cases & 73 new deaths in Mississippi

9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 656 new COVID-19 cases and 73 new deaths, for a total of 282,969 cases and 6,342 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 18,881 cases and 220 deaths in the county.