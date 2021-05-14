x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 159 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

159 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 159 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 97,254 cases and 1,637 deaths in the county.

245,812 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

