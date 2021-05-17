Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South: 83 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

83 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 83 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 97,613 cases and 1,646 deaths in the county.

258,407 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

316 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

9:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 316 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 315,026 cases and 7,257 deaths. 855,595 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,684 cases and 260 deaths in the county.